Evansville man charged in connection to overdose death from 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail facing a charge connected to an overdose death from over a year and a half ago.

The investigation started when Mallory Phillips was found dead on August 15 of 2020.

Authorities say she died from multiple drug intoxication, including fentanyl and heroin.

After Phillips died, authorities examined her phone and say they found several texts from 27-year-old Trenton Duncan.

Officials say the texts show that Mallory had bought drugs from Duncan the night before she was found dead.

Investigators say they believe the substance Mallory bought was heroin/fentanyl.

Duncan is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death charge.

His bond is set at $100,250.

