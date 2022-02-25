Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Dispatch: Crews responding to fire in White County, Ill.

White County Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a fire on Main Street in...
White County Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a fire on Main Street in Crossville on Thursday evening.(Source: Chris Mercer)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - White County Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a fire on Thursday evening.

According to dispatch, the fire broke out on Main Street in Crossville.

Dispatch told 14 News the fire is expected to be going on “for hours.”

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Randall Johnson Jr.
Man facing child molestation charge after victim reports him to school
Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Prison food worker charged with rape of inmate
Jennifer Hancock.
Police: Evansville mom wrecks car, children tell officers she had been drinking
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for Freezing Rain and Sleet

Latest News

8, 10-year-old facing burglary charges in Owensboro
8, 10-year-old facing burglary charges in Owensboro
An Evansville woman who is from Ukraine says her mother woke up to gunshots and bombs exploding...
Evansville woman expresses worry for family in Ukraine
Ind. state agency aims to keep utilities fair for consumers
Ind. state agency aims to keep utilities fair for consumers
FEMA officials: People affected by tornadoes should file insurance claim before applying
FEMA officials: People affected by tornadoes should file insurance claim before applying