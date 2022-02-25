Dispatch: Crews responding to fire in White County, Ill.

CROSSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - White County Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a fire on Thursday evening.

According to dispatch, the fire broke out on Main Street in Crossville.

Dispatch told 14 News the fire is expected to be going on “for hours.”

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

