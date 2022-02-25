Birthday Club
Deaconess Hospital looking to hire 1,000 new workers

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Hospital is looking to hire 1,000 new healthcare workers.

The job postings are for many different positions throughout the company and some aren’t medical related.

Human Resources Manager, Katie Burnett, says the openings are for all Deaconess Hospitals and clinic locations.

She also says the need comes mainly from expanding their company, but it’s also because of how bust their hospitals still are.

“It’s continued growth and it’s continued demand,” Burnett says. “We’ve also had a lot of strain on our hospital systems lately with volumes, which are starting to head the other direction, which is great. We just want to continue to staff our units the way that they need so we can best take care of our patients.”

If you’re interested in applying for one of these positions, you can do that at Deaconesscareers.hctsportals.com.

