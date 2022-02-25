Day School guard Tyler Myers cracks 2,000-point mark, keeps climbing all-time scoring list

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the high school boys basketball regular season winding down, athletes are getting their final chances to make their mark on the court.

Evansville Day School’s Tyler Myers has certainly made a name for himself.

Myers, a junior guard, has lit up the stat sheet for the Eagles.

“What he’s doing is incredible,” Evansville Day School sophomore guard Kane Wilsey said. “2,000 points as a junior is not really something many people accomplish.”

With over 2,000 career points, Myers is 58 points away from breaking into the top 50 all-time scoring list for high school boys basketball in the Hoosier State, placing him among elite companies like Damon Bailey, Romeo Langford and Mekhi Lairy, who currently holds the mantle as the city of Evansville’s all-time leading scorer.

“It’s surreal,” Myers said. “My career has been amazing. It’s been a fun ride. A lot of credit to our guys around me because the past three years, I’ve been blessed with great teammates. Started when I was [3 years old] in an organized league, and ever since then I fell in love with the game.”

On the court and in the classroom, Myers stands out as a critical leader.

“He’s one of those kids that’s high energy in any of our gym classes or things of that sort,” Evansville Day School Athletic Director Tom Dragon said. “He’s just a very positive kid.”

“He provides a lot of integrity to the team, he keeps us all together,” Wilsey said. “He’s really doing a good job as a leader.”

Last season, the Eagles were crowned sectional champions, which is a title this year’s group intends to defend once postseason action rolls around the corner in March.

“Team camaraderie, keeping that up is our biggest goal, just getting after it together because we’re playing for our seniors,” Myers said. “Going out there, competing for the sectional, regional, and not being satisfied.”

Myers says he hopes to continue competing at the next level, but at this moment, he’s just happy playing the game he loves.

“You just need a ball and you need a hoop,” Myers said. “It’s just been something that stuck with me throughout my whole life and captured my heart.”

Day School has finished its regular season, capping off the year with a 70-19 win over Washington Catholic on Tuesday. Myers scored 33 points.

The Eagles are slated to open sectional play on Friday, March 4.

