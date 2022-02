DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - There will be a pancake breakfast in Dawson Springs Saturday.

It’s being put on by Pleasant Grove Church.

Organizers say it’s open to everyone, not just tornado survivors.

That’s from 8 to 10 Saturday morning at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

There will also be some toys for kids while they last.

