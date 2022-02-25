Cloudy, cold start to the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain finally exited the Tri-State, but clouds will hang tough through the first half of the weekend. February’s rainfall of 7.29″ ranks as the third wettest February in the last 100 years. Temperatures will plunge back into the lower 20s on Saturday morning, with highs inching up toward 40 in the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds possible. Sunday will bring more sunshine and a warmer high of 48. Next week will be dry through Thursday. The high on Monday and Tuesday will top in the middle 50s. Lower 60s possible on Wednesday. Increasing clouds for Thursday with a chance for rain on Friday.

