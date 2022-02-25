Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Cloudy, cold start to the weekend

14 First Alert 2/25 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain finally exited the Tri-State, but clouds will hang tough through the first half of the weekend. February’s rainfall of 7.29″ ranks as the third wettest February in the last 100 years. Temperatures will plunge back into the lower 20s on Saturday morning, with highs inching up toward 40 in the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds possible. Sunday will bring more sunshine and a warmer high of 48. Next week will be dry through Thursday. The high on Monday and Tuesday will top in the middle 50s. Lower 60s possible on Wednesday. Increasing clouds for Thursday with a chance for rain on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Multi-vehicle wreck causes traffic to back up on northbound Twin Bridge.
Icy conditions lead to several closures, delays
ISP: One person dead after a single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
ISP: One person dead after single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn, Indiana’s oldest restaurant, listed for sale

Latest News

Mostly cloudy and chilly Friday
14 First Alert 2/25 - Midday
14 First Alert 2/25 - Midday
14 First Alert 2/25
14 First Alert 2/25
Rain ending, dry and quiet for the weekend