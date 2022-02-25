EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tameka Watson wears many hats and every single one of them is for other people.

Tameka tells me her Black History started just as she hit her teenage years when she started to go to an enrichment program in Henderson that allowed her to visit the community college to gain different skills like math, law and even learn about African American History.

Tameka tells me the program surrounded her with positive role models, other than her father and grandmother.

Her teachers and the African American leaders really made a difference in her life.

Now, Tameka is that positive role model for many.

She’s created a nonprofit organization called Mother’s Holdin It Down.

What started as a Facebook page for mothers struggling to find resources has expanded into so much more.

With the help of members in the group, they provide relief to families struggling to get by.

They call them “assignments” and that could look like anything from a local family needing food for the night or getting them clothing.

Tameka says she really never expected the traction the page would get through the years.

“It started out as a recognition group for mothers and then it turned into both men and women who support the mission of family engagement as well as just being there for each other in support of times of need,” Tameka said. “So if there’s one thing we can take off someone’s plate to make it easier to swallow then that’s what we do. And that’s pretty much what our mission is.”

Area woman creates nonprofit focused on family support & youth outreach - Pt II

Mother’s Holdin It Down is one of the main sponsors of the Inner City Youth Basketball League in Evansville.

A free league for over 200 kids that Tameka says is put on to make sure that they feel a part of something much bigger than themselves.

She says the league has grown and this year, they’re expanding to a high school division as well.

While there’s a waiting list now for Kindergarten through eighth grade, she says they do everything they can to make sure no child is turned away.

She’s been coaching for 12 years and every year she says it gets just a bit sweeter.

”I would say the goal is to make sure they feel included, and they don’t feel they can’t be in anything because most of the youth sports that are travel cost a lot and some parents can’t afford that,” Tameka said. “We want to make sure to give them something to be a part of if they can’t afford to be on those travel sports. Give them something to be like, ‘I am a part of a team.’”

What makes Tameka’s story a little bit better is that she works three jobs.

One dedicated to fully fund everything that Mother’s Holdin It Down supports and puts on

She tells us that a hardworking and supportive mentality all came from her childhood and her Black History.

