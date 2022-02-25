Affidavit: 2 boys found living in home without electricity, Evansville father facing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father is facing several neglect charges after his 12-year-old son called CenterPoint to ask when the power in their home would be turned back on.

Back in December, authorities were notified by CenterPoint after the 12-year-old told them the power had been out since their dad was arrested.

The 12-year-old lived with his 17-year-old brother at the home in the 1300 block of Woodland Lane.

When deputies arrived at the house, they say the two boys were clothed in dirty winter weather gear.

They told authorities that they had been living at the house alone since their dad, 45-year-old Timothy Greenfield, was arrested.

They also told the deputy that the home did not have electricity or running water for several days.

According to court documents, they had been using a generator connected to a vehicle for electricity and used a wood stove to heat up food.

Deputies say the boys slept downstairs next to the wood burner to keep warm.

They say they told their mom about the living conditions. However, they say she only gave them $20 and didn’t offer any further help.

Neighbors told officials that they had been providing the boys with supplies.

According to deputies, they also discovered the two were not enrolled in school and do not complete online classes.

Officials say the Department of Child Services was contacted and the children were removed from the house and placed in a safe facility.

Greenfield has since been released on bond.

