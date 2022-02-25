8 arrested on organized crime charges in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputies say eight people were arrested and charged with Engaging in Organized Crime- Criminal Syndicate for conspiring together to traffic Fentanyl.

They say these arrest came as a result of investigations that began in early 2021 by The Central City Police Department, The Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, and The Muhlenberg County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Trevor J. Gunn,19, from Central City, Destiny Keeling, 21, from Bremen, Dalton W. Smith, 22, from Central City, Cameron Gish, 22, from Greenville, Dakota A. Landrum, 23, from Powderly, Zachary T. Ferguson, 22, from Central City, Dalton Mayes, 20, from Central City, and Joseph D. McIntosh, 21, from Bremen, were all booked into jail.

Deputies say additional arrest are pending in connection with these investigations.

They say the investigation started after taking multiple firearm theft reports along with multiple overdose incidents involving Fentanyl.

As the investigations continued multiple officers from different agencies say were able to obtain evidence and identify those responsible for trafficking the Fentanyl into Muhlenberg County.

Deputies say the Fentanyl was in the form of pills referred to as Perc 30′s, Percs, Yerks, or blues.

The charges carry a 10-20 year sentence.

All of the mugshots are in the gallery below, with the exception of Ferguson. His photo was not available at the time of this report.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.