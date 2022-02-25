8, 10-year-old facing burglary charges in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says two elementary schoolers are charged with burglary/breaking and entering, a Class C felony.

The two children, ages 8 and 10, allegedly broke into two different homes and caused what the county attorney referred to as a “substantial amount of damage.”

“Maybe they were just wanting to have fun, maybe they were angry at somebody, but they intentionally damaged property,” Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said.

Porter says the unknown reason behind the crimes won’t excuse the consequences.

However, he says this all falls back on those responsible for the children.

“These are 8 and 10-year-olds,” Porter said. “The parents have some responsibility in making sure they know where 8 and 10-year-olds are and what they’re doing.”

Porter says charging a child at this age is not something he would normally do, but in this case, he did to establish a chance for the property owner to file a civil lawsuit and decide how they want to proceed with the case.

“I can decide there’s probable cause and also dismiss it,” Porter said. “That’s probably what we will do, but at least we’ve established that we had probable cause to proceed with a criminal complaint.”

Porter says the juveniles won’t end up with criminal records, and more than likely not have to appear before a judge.

However, because of their age, the parents are the ones who might be dealing with the damage.

“Recently I thought, is there any way I can charge the parents,” Porter said. “There’s a provision that says a person can be charged where they induce, assist or cooperate in some way where a child commits a criminal act. I haven’t looked fully, but that’s an option that we will at least explore.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.