1 dead, 6 injured when car crashes into outdoor diners in Miami Beach

A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.
A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.(WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By WPLG staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WPLG) - One person was killed and several others were hurt after a car drove into outdoor diners in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police believe an elderly woman was trying to parallel park her Bentley but accidentally accelerated instead. The car struck several outdoor tables at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.

Seven injured diners were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

