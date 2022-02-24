Birthday Club
Winter Weather Advisory

Afternoon Showers
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A chance of freezing rain and sleet early then changing to all rain. High temps in the upper 30s under cloudy skies. Potential travel impacts include a slick commute to work and school due subfreezing temperatures. Tonight, rain mixing with snow. Low temps near freezing.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cold as high temps remain below normal in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night, partly cloudy and colder as lows drop into the lower 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny with high temps in the lower 40s.

WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for Freezing Rain and Sleet

