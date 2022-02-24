‘We hold on’ says Ukrainian from 14 News sister station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News shares a sister station in the Ukraine, and staff members have shared visits in the past.

There was a City of Evansville proclamation made in 2007 for “TV Chernivtsi - 14 WFIE Media Partnership Day.”

City of Evansville proclamation "TV Chernivtsi - 14 WFIE Media Partnership Day" (WFIE)

It was made when we had visitors from TV Chernivtsi, which is near Kiev.

During their visit to Evansville, they toured LST 325.

Our staff members have made visits to their station as well.

They include Master Control Supervisor, Ted Haycraft, who made a visit in the early 2000′s.

He reached out Thursday to a colleague he met during that visit, Vynokur Yuliya. She told him ““Thank you for your support! We hold on, we believe, but it’s all very scary.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.