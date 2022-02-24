Birthday Club
W. Kentucky Parkway closed at Muhlenberg-Ohio Co. line due to crash

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the Western Kentucky Parkway is currently shut down in both directions.

They say that’s at the Muhlenberg-Ohio County line.

KYTC says there was a crash at the Green River bridge.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Central City and eastbound traffic is being exited at Beaver Dam.

They say that roadway is expected to be closed for about four hours.

