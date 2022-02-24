Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 2/24
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The Tri-State is under a winter weather advisory this morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine. Officials say Ukrainian military command centers in Kyiv and Kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes.

Authorities say one woman is dead and a baby and man are hurt following a crash in Gibson County. State police say none of them were wearing a seatbelt.

New on sunrise from Daviess County - several departments were called to a fire in the Thruston-Philpot area. Crews say no one was hurt.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

