Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

State agency aims to keep utilities fair for consumers

The OUCC advocates for consumers when utility providers are making changes.
The OUCC advocates for consumers when utility providers are making changes.(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many CenterPoint Energy customers are frustrated with how high their gas bills have been this winter.

14 News reached out to the state agency dedicated to making sure things are fair for consumers.

Utility providers, like CenterPoint Energy, are watched closely by the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, or OUCC, which tries to smooth over jumps in cost from utility providers.

“We’re doing what we can do to try to mitigate those increases as much as possible,” OUCC spokesperson Anthony Swinger said.

Every three months, or when a provider wants to make a change, the state regulatory commission has to approve utility billing rates. The OUCC weighs in on that process on behalf of consumers.

Billing for gas is primarily based on two things: the cost of the gas the provider buys on the national wholesale market, and the cost of the provider’s infrastructure to get it to consumers.

“What the utility has to show is that it has shopped prudently in the wholesale market, and it also has to show that it’s not marking those costs up,” Swinger said.

What the OUCC has seen across the state this winter is significantly higher costs on the wholesale market.

“We’ve seen the gas cost adjustments for all Indiana utilities up this winter and that’s largely driven by the higher wholesale costs,” Swinger said. “In the past few months, they’ve been at their highest levels in several years.”

They say this increase can be attributed to many different factors, from power outages in Texas to storms in the Gulf of Mexico. OUCC officials say they are aware of just how high the bills have been.

“It certainly concerns us,” Swinger said. “It’s important to keep in mind that the folks who work with me here, we pay rates as well. We pay utility bills as well.”

Once a rate is approved by the commission, it is what it is, until the next time it’s reviewed.

OUCC officials say if you are worried about being able to pay your bills, reach out to the provider, and if they are unwilling to work with you, that’s something the agency wants to know.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Randall Johnson Jr.
Man facing child molestation charge after victim reports him to school
Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Prison food worker charged with rape of inmate
Jennifer Hancock.
Police: Evansville mom wrecks car, children tell officers she had been drinking
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for Freezing Rain and Sleet

Latest News

An Evansville woman who is from Ukraine says her mother woke up to gunshots and bombs exploding...
Evansville woman expresses worry for family in Ukraine
Log Inn for sale
Log Inn for sale
Name released of woman killed in Gibson Co. crash
Name released of woman killed in Gibson Co. crash
2 men sentenced to federal prison after 3 robberies
2 men sentenced to federal prison after 3 robberies