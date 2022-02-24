State agency aims to keep utilities fair for consumers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many CenterPoint Energy customers are frustrated with how high their gas bills have been this winter.

14 News reached out to the state agency dedicated to making sure things are fair for consumers.

Utility providers, like CenterPoint Energy, are watched closely by the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, or OUCC, which tries to smooth over jumps in cost from utility providers.

“We’re doing what we can do to try to mitigate those increases as much as possible,” OUCC spokesperson Anthony Swinger said.

Every three months, or when a provider wants to make a change, the state regulatory commission has to approve utility billing rates. The OUCC weighs in on that process on behalf of consumers.

Billing for gas is primarily based on two things: the cost of the gas the provider buys on the national wholesale market, and the cost of the provider’s infrastructure to get it to consumers.

“What the utility has to show is that it has shopped prudently in the wholesale market, and it also has to show that it’s not marking those costs up,” Swinger said.

What the OUCC has seen across the state this winter is significantly higher costs on the wholesale market.

“We’ve seen the gas cost adjustments for all Indiana utilities up this winter and that’s largely driven by the higher wholesale costs,” Swinger said. “In the past few months, they’ve been at their highest levels in several years.”

They say this increase can be attributed to many different factors, from power outages in Texas to storms in the Gulf of Mexico. OUCC officials say they are aware of just how high the bills have been.

“It certainly concerns us,” Swinger said. “It’s important to keep in mind that the folks who work with me here, we pay rates as well. We pay utility bills as well.”

Once a rate is approved by the commission, it is what it is, until the next time it’s reviewed.

OUCC officials say if you are worried about being able to pay your bills, reach out to the provider, and if they are unwilling to work with you, that’s something the agency wants to know.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.