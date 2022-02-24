Rain ending, dry and quiet for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain and even some thunder sleet fell across the Tri-State on Thursday. Temperatures hovered near the freezing mark through the day. Rain will exit the region to the east Thursday night, with cloudy skies remaining for Friday. Highs on Friday will only reach the middle 30s. Slow clearing over the weekend, and a bit milder each day. Saturday’s high will climb to 42, while Sunday will top out around 50. March will come in like a lamb next week with sunny and dry weather for the first part of the week. Highs will push into the lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday, then sag back into the mid to upper 40s for Wednesday and Thursday.

