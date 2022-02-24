Puupy found in dumpster outside Henderson apartment complex.

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A puppy was found in a dumpster at Woodland Apartments, according to a post on the New Hope Animal Rescue Facebook page.

The post says the puppy was taken to the vet to receive emergency medical attention, and the puppy is around six or seven weeks old.

The animal rescue urges if you have any information about where the puppy came from, how she was injured or who is responsible to call 270-724-1385.

