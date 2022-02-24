Police: Woman takes victim’s car after stabbing, drives it under the influence

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon Police have arrested a woman after a stabbing.

They say it happened Tuesday.

Officers say after stabbing the victim several times, 35-year-old Tabatha Ord then took the victim’s car.

They say thanks to a tracking device, authorities were able to find it.

Officers say Ord was pulled over in the stolen vehicle by a state trooper.

Ord was charged with auto theft, operating while intoxicated, and battery.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is now stable.

