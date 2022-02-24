Police: 17-yr-old charged after shots fired call in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say an Owensboro teen has been charged after a shots fired call Wednesday night.

Officers say they responded to the 700 block of Carol Stream around 9:50 p.m.

They say no one was hurt.

Detectives charged a 17-year-old male with three counts of wanton endangerment, one count of possession of a handgun by a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

According to officials, this same juvenile has also been previously charged with three other firearm-related offenses in connection to two other incidents that happened in the last six months.

Officers were just called to the same block of Carol Stream Tuesday night and another time earlier this month.

