Multiple agencies respond to 10 vehicle wreck in Pike Co.

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Several agencies responded to a 10 vehicle crash in Pike County Wednesday.

Officials with Petersburg Fire Department say it happened on the southbound Patoka River Bridge on I-69.

They say multiple people were taken to the hospital.

Officials say one patient was found under the bridge about 30 feet below the roadway.

Luckily, authorities were able to get to the patient and get them to an awaiting ambulance.

