Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia

More than 900 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSIA (CNN) - Independent monitors say more than 900 people were detained in anti-war protests around Russia Thursday.

Independent monitoring group OVD Info reports at least 981 protesters were taken into custody in 46 Russian cities.

Demonstrations without a permit are illegal in Russia, but individual, single-person protests are allowed.

The protests come after Russia began an attack on Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Randall Johnson Jr.
Man facing child molestation charge after victim reports him to school
Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Prison food worker charged with rape of inmate
Jennifer Hancock.
Police: Evansville mom wrecks car, children tell officers she had been drinking
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for Freezing Rain and Sleet

Latest News

The Russian Embassy is seen in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, following the invasion of...
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 41 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify attacks in Ukraine
The Russian Embassy is seen in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, following the invasion of...
US expels Russia’s No. 2 diplomat at Washington embassy
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’