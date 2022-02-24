Man sentenced in child molesting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who had previously been found guilty in a child molesting case has been sentenced.

According to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Elmer Demoss Jr. has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. .

He was convicted on multiple child molesting counts for two victims while they were under the age of 14.

Officials say the lengthy investigation began in 2020 after allegations of inappropriate touching were reported to the Evansville Police Department.

“It took an immense amount of courage for the survivors in this case to speak out about the abuse they endured at the hands of Mr. Demoss Jr.,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “We can’t take the pain away. However, this individual will now spend decades behind bars. Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and Jeremy Kemper poured hours of work into prosecuting this case and hopefully the survivors feel a sense of justice after today.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.