Log Inn, Indiana’s oldest restaurant, listed for sale

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Log Inn is listed for sale in Gibson County.

It’s on the FC Tucker Commercial website for $3 million.

The listing shows the current owners are ready for someone new to continue the longtime Haubstadt tradition.

The sale includes all existing furniture, fixtures and equipment, the real estate, and a 3-way liquor license.

According to its website, the Log Inn was built in 1825 as a Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading Post.

They say it has officially been recognized as the oldest restaurant in Indiana.

It’s reported that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844. That original log room still exists.

Log Inn in Haubstadt (FC Tucker website)

