Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

KSP: Juvenile charged after making threats toward Webster Co. High School

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Juvenile has been charged after authorities say they made threats toward Webster County High School.

Kentucky State Police say they were requested to investigate the threats of violence on Wednesday.

They say the juvenile was detained by the school resource officer before a trooper arrived.

Troopers say the investigation showed the juvenile made implied threats of violence toward the school on social media.

The juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Randall Johnson Jr.
Man facing child molestation charge after victim reports him to school
Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Prison food worker charged with rape of inmate
Jennifer Hancock.
Police: Evansville mom wrecks car, children tell officers she had been drinking
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for Freezing Rain and Sleet

Latest News

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Authorities in Gibson Co. stepping up patrols to curb dangerous, aggressive driving
TV-4 in Ukraine
‘We hold on’ says Ukrainian from 14 News sister station
Visitors from Ukrainian TV sister station tour LST 325 in 2007
Visitors from Ukrainian TV sister station tour LST 325 in 2007