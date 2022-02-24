KSP: Juvenile charged after making threats toward Webster Co. High School

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Juvenile has been charged after authorities say they made threats toward Webster County High School.

Kentucky State Police say they were requested to investigate the threats of violence on Wednesday.

They say the juvenile was detained by the school resource officer before a trooper arrived.

Troopers say the investigation showed the juvenile made implied threats of violence toward the school on social media.

The juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening.

