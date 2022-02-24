Ind. reports 41 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, health officials in Indiana reported 981 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,679,591 cases and 21,858 deaths

IDOH is now displaying cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected.

The map shows 41 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 17 new cases in Warrick County, 10 new cases in Dubois County, six new case in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 56,895 cases, 580 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,779 cases, 157 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,120 cases, 226 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,610 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,496 cases, 55 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,545 cases, 132 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,185 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,705 cases, 46 deaths

