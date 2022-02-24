Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ind. reports 41 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, health officials in Indiana reported 981 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,679,591 cases and 21,858 deaths

IDOH is now displaying cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected.

The map shows 41 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 17 new cases in Warrick County, 10 new cases in Dubois County, six new case in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 56,895 cases, 580 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,779 cases, 157 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,120 cases, 226 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,610 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,496 cases, 55 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,545 cases, 132 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,185 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,705 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Randall Johnson Jr.
Man facing child molestation charge after victim reports him to school
Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Prison food worker charged with rape of inmate
Jennifer Hancock.
Police: Evansville mom wrecks car, children tell officers she had been drinking
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for Freezing Rain and Sleet

Latest News

Tabatha Ord
Police: Woman takes victim’s car after stabbing, drives it under the influence
NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Authorities in Gibson Co. stepping up patrols to curb dangerous, aggressive driving
TV-4 in Ukraine
‘We hold on’ says Ukrainian from 14 News sister station