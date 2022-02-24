Icy conditions lead to several closures & delays.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We’re monitoring road conditions Thursday morning after Wednesday’s winter weather made for some icy conditions.

If you’re waking up to ice, be sure to give yourself some extra time to get to work, and if you left your car outside, you will probably need an ice-scraper.

Due to some icy road conditions, we are seeing several schools close or on a delay.

Henderson County School posted on social media that several of their roads are covered in ice, which led them to learn virtually Thursday.

However, they say childcare will still be available at Thelma B. Johson Early Learning Center, Bend Gate and East Heights.

Deputies in Daviess County say they are working accidents this morning and are reporting very icy roadways.

They are asking residents to stay off the roads if possible.

Kentucky State Police Trooper tells us anyone heading to Elizabethtown Thursday could expect some possible issues.

He says that the Western Kentucky Parkway is completely shut down at E Dixie Avenue at the 31 West Bypass due to several accidents. He tells us this is because the overpass is frozen.

In Evansville, we are seeing traffic move smoothly on main roads.

The ice has caused some cancellations at the Evansville Regional Airport Thursday morning.

The 6 a.m. flight on Delta to Atlanta has been canceled.

On American, the 7 a.m. flight to Dallas Fort Worth, and the 7:20 flight to Charlotte have also been canceled.

The 8 .m. American flight to Chicago and the rest of the schedule for the day looks like it’s still on for now.

