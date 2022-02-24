Birthday Club
Housing crisis: Video shows desperation for finding affordable homes

A real estate agent in North Carolina posted a video on social media showing the reality of the housing market. (Source: WTVD, Facebook/Monique Edward)
By Amber Rupinta
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) – A real estate agent in North Carolina posted a video on social media this week showing the reality of the housing market.

“I told the truth, we’re having a housing crisis,” Monique Edwards said in the video. “This is a home priced under $300,000 in the Raleigh area, and as you can see, [there are] cars upon cars upon cars.”

Edwards said the home she was showing was priced at $260,000. She feels it’s a teachable moment for her clients to understand why they have to bid the way they do on a home.

“People are so desperate for a home under a particular price point because people don’t make as much money,” she explained.

“Supply is so scary now,” said homebuyer Tuan Nguyen, who placed an offer on the home. “It’s obvious that everybody is trying to win this contract.”

According to the listing agent, the house had 30 offers the day after the showing – all over asking price, which is not uncommon in this market.

According to the MLS, or multiple listing services, in the Raleigh-Durham area, there were about 6,900 houses for sale before the pandemic in January 2020.

Fast forward two years and a pandemic, in January 2022, there were just over 1,800 homes for sale in the same area.

The current supply and demand had led to bidding wars and cash offers, which are hard for buyers to compete with.

Copyright 2022 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

