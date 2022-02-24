Forest Park girls basketball preps for first state appearance in 22 years

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park girls basketball program is preparing for its first trip to the state championship game in 22 years.

The Lady Rangers (25-3) will face Frankton (23-5) in the Class 2A state finals on Saturday at 12:45 EST in Indianapolis.

It is only the second time the program has made the state championship, losing its only previous appearance back in 2000.

Forest Park used a dominant first half to beat University, 53-44, in the 2A semi-state game last Saturday.

[HIGHLIGHTS: University vs. Forest Park]

The Rangers are hoping to replicate their performance this weekend to bring home those blue medals.

“The outpouring of support from the community is amazing,” Forest Park head coach Tony Hasenour said. “Everybody’s just walking around on clouds this week, clicking their heels, patting you on the back, and congratulating you and wishing you good luck. These girls are very determined and have a great mindset when it comes to the game. A lot of teams, especially at the 2A level, have a lot of trouble matching up with our size and our length, so that’s something we’ve used to our advantage all year, and hopefully we can use it to our advantage on Saturday as well.”

“I’m overjoyed, there’s not even a word, I mean I’m speechless still and it’s Wednesday,” Forest Park junior guard Lydia Betz said. “We only have a few more days until we play. We have such good girls and it’s a family. We’re not a team, we’re a family. Being in the state championship, we’ve done that before. Now it’s a state championship that we haven’t done before, and we want to make that history. That’s something we’ve dreamed of our whole lives.”

Forest Park will host a team autograph session on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

A community pep session will be held shortly afterward at Buechler Arena, starting at 7 p.m.

