Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Fewest Americans collecting unemployment aid since 1970

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another...
The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.

Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 7,250 to 236,250. It was the third straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.

In total, 1,476,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 5, a decrease of about 112,000 from the previous week and the lowest level since March 14, 1970, the government said.

First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs. It also revised upward its estimate for job gains in November and December by a combined 709,000. The unemployment rate edged up to a still-low 4% from 3.9%, as more people began looking for work, but not all of them securing jobs right away.

A winter spike in coronavirus infections briefly tripped up the country’s rebound from 2020′s virus-caused recession, but employers appear confident in long-term growth and are eager to hire.

Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year. The U.S. economy expanded 5.7% in 2021, growing last year at the fastest annual pace since a 7.2% surge in 1984, also coming after a recession.

Inflation is also at a 40-year high — 7.5% year-over-year — leading the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary support for the economy. The Fed has signaled that it would begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that fueled hiring and growth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Randall Johnson Jr.
Man facing child molestation charge after victim reports him to school
Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Prison food worker charged with rape of inmate
Jennifer Hancock.
Police: Evansville mom wrecks car, children tell officers she had been drinking
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for Freezing Rain and Sleet

Latest News

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World leaders hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion
Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
More than 1,000 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
FILE PHOTO - The vaccine is made by Medicago of Quebec City and its partner GlaxoSmithKline....
Canada authorizes first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’