Crews respond to ‘suspicious’ mobile home fire in Union Co.

Crews respond to a "suspicious" mobile home fire in Union County.
Crews respond to a "suspicious" mobile home fire in Union County.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County fire officials say they responded to a suspicious fire Thursday morning.

They say that happened at a mobile home on Hilltop Road.

When the first units arrived, officials say it was fully involved.

They say the home was unoccupied and appeared to be in the process of demolition.

According to authorities, there was no power in the home and the fire is considered suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

