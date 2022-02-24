Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Bubba’s 33 hiring for 200 jobs in Evansville

(KWTX)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s new Bubba’s 33, at 1 North Burkhardt Road, is now hiring for 200 full and part-time positions.

Jobs include pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, and server assistants. 

When the restaurant opens in mid-April, Bubba’s 33 will be open for dinner-only, Monday through Thursday, and lunch and dinner Friday through Sunday.

[Previous: Plans for a Bubba’s 33 restaurant on Plan Commission agenda]

Those interested in employment can apply online at https://bit.ly/3uxhDgs or apply at the hiring trailer, in the restaurant parking lot, Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

The Evansville location is the 38th Bubba’s 33 in the nation.

The first Bubba’s 33 opened in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Randall Johnson Jr.
Man facing child molestation charge after victim reports him to school
Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Prison food worker charged with rape of inmate
Jennifer Hancock.
Police: Evansville mom wrecks car, children tell officers she had been drinking
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for Freezing Rain and Sleet

Latest News

Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 41 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Tabatha Ord
Police: Woman takes victim’s car after stabbing, drives it under the influence
NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota