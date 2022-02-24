Bubba’s 33 hiring for 200 jobs in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s new Bubba’s 33, at 1 North Burkhardt Road, is now hiring for 200 full and part-time positions.

Jobs include pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, and server assistants.

When the restaurant opens in mid-April, Bubba’s 33 will be open for dinner-only, Monday through Thursday, and lunch and dinner Friday through Sunday.

[Previous: Plans for a Bubba’s 33 restaurant on Plan Commission agenda]

Those interested in employment can apply online at https://bit.ly/3uxhDgs or apply at the hiring trailer, in the restaurant parking lot, Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

The Evansville location is the 38th Bubba’s 33 in the nation.

The first Bubba’s 33 opened in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

