Authorities in Gibson Co. stepping up patrols to curb dangerous, aggressive driving

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Gibson County says they are cracking down on dangerous and aggressive driving.

Starting this week, officials with the Gibson County Traffic Safety Partnership consisting of the Princeton Police Department and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing patrols to help stop dangerous driving.

This will last until March 21.

According to authorities, this safety initiative is designed to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities and to promote safe driving in the area during St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament.

They say over the next several weeks, they will be conducting patrols and showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence.

This campaign is being funded through National High Safety Administration grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

