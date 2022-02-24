Birthday Club
Advancing bill aims to overcome Kentucky’s nursing shortage

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Senate committee has advanced a bill aimed at overcoming the state’s chronic nursing shortage that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure would lift enrollment limits in nursing programs and accelerate licensing for out-of-state nurses to work in Kentucky.

The bill cleared the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday.

It advances to the full Senate.

In December, Gov. Andy Beshear declared the state’s nursing shortage to be an emergency.

The governor pointed to projections that Kentucky will need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024, to help fill gaps caused by retirements and people leaving the profession.

