2 men sentenced to federal prison after 3 robberies

Aug. 2020 robbery
Aug. 2020 robbery
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been sentenced to federal prison after a quick string of robberies in 2020.

[Evansville police investigating 2 armed robberies]

Federal officials say Davontai Jones-Robinson, 25, of Evansville, Indiana, and Trinity Taylor, 27, of Prattville, Alabama, are responsible for the armed robbery of three different convenience stores.

They took place in under fourteen hours on August 13 and 14, 2020 in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Both were sentenced to fifteen years for federal offenses including commercial robbery, conspiracy, and related firearms offenses.

As part of their guilty pleas, the defendants admitted that on the evening of August 13, 2020, Taylor drove Jones-Robinson to a Kwik Stop convenience store in Evansville.

Jones-Robinson entered the store with a rifle and stole cash and cigarettes from the business.

During the robbery, Taylor circled the store in the getaway car he had rented from Alabama three days earlier.

After the robbery, Jones-Robinson returned to the car with the rifle and robbery proceeds and fled with Taylor.

The two men split the proceeds and, according to Jones-Robinson, spent them at the Tropicana Casino.

Hours later, early in the morning of August 14, 2020, Taylor drove Jones-Robinson to a Circle K convenience store in Evansville.

Again, Jones-Robinson entered the store with a rifle. He demanded that the clerk open the cash register and then stole cash and cigarettes.

Taylor again waited nearby in the getaway car. After the second robbery, the two men fled from the scene together and split the proceeds of the robbery.

Several hours after the second robbery, in the late morning of August 14, 2020, Taylor drove Jones-Robinson to a Chuckles convenience store in Elberfield, Warrick County.

Again, Jones-Robinson entered the store with a rifle. Taylor again waited nearby in the getaway car. After the third robbery, the two men again fled from the scene together and split the proceeds of the robbery.

That afternoon, law enforcement officers located Taylor driving the car he had rented and used as the getaway car in each of the three robberies.

At the time, Taylor was in possession of nearly $300 in U.S. currency.

Very early in the morning of August 15, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at an Evansville residence shared by Jones-Robinson, Taylor, and another individual.

Investigators seized clothing apparently worn by Jones-Robinson during the three robberies. Around the same time, law enforcement officers located Jones-Robinson.

Jones-Robinson told them the location of the rifle he used to commit the robberies, and investigators seized it along with cash from Jones-Robinson’s car that were a portion of the proceeds of the robberies.

