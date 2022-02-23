Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Henderson police are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a restaurant drive-thru with a gun. It happened just after 10 last night.

Several Kentucky counties are receiving massive grants for infrastructure work. The goal is to have clean water programs running in all 120 counties.

Russia is facing even more sanctions from the U.S. The president described the country’s aggression into Ukraine as an “invasion.”

Get ready to “Fight Back” this morning. RockSteady Boxing is giving those with Parkinson’s Disease a fighting chance.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.