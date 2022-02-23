Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Target drops mask requirements for staff and guests

A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop of the Target logo outside this northeast Jackson, Miss., store, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has updated its COVID-19 mask guidance to no longer require staff or guests to wear masks in stores.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic,” Target’s website says. “As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow.

“We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Target says it has supported team members and guests during the pandemic by increasing “safety and disinfecting measures” in stores and distribution centers as well as “enhanced pay and benefits.”

The company has also expanded checkout options for guests to make the experience “easy and safe,” including contactless in-store payment and MyCheckout, which allows guests to checkout with a team member anywhere in the store.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
NB Highway 41 in front of Toyota reopens following deadly crash
Randall Johnson Jr.
Man facing child molestation charge after victim reports him to school
CenterPoint says they’ve ‘had a great year’ as several struggle to afford their bill
Drugs discovered after an Evansville traffic stop.
ISP: Troopers find 190 grams of meth after Evansville traffic stop
FBI search in Evansville on 2/21/22
FBI searching again near First Ave.

Latest News

Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical...
Study finds people who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for heart problems
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for military help in eastern Ukraine
Man arrested after shooting in Madisonville
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis