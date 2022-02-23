Birthday Club
Rock Steady Boxing classes in Tell City help fight against Parkinson’s disease

By Jessica Costello
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Rock Steady Boxing is giving those with Parkinson’s disease a fighting chance.

Rock Steady Boxing was founded in 2006 in Indianapolis.

There are now over 500 affiliates, including Everybody’s Fun and Fitness in Tell City.

It’s the closest location that serves Perry, Spencer and Hancock counties.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder where your brain can’t tell your hands what to do as quickly as you would normally be able to do.

The operations manager at Everybody’s tells us there have been several medical studies on exercise and Parkinson’s disease, which have concluded that forced intense exercise can slow progression.

And that’s exactly the goal during class.

Classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 in the morning. As soon as warm-ups begin, the instructors say they’re working on slowing the progression.

“A typical class will start by sitting in chairs, and we do what we call a warm-up voice activation,” said Laura Schilling, operations manager. “So a person with Parkinson’s, one of the top symptoms that they start to get is lessening their vocal cords, so they don’t talk as loud as you or I would. Their voice starts to decrease. They start to get really quiet, and so we work on making them work on their vocal cords. So Instead of Russ and I counting, we make them count. It’s 1-2-3.”

There are currently two instructors at Everybody’s Fun and Fitness, and they both say they go at the pace of their clients.

They tell us their clients are already seeing progress after only five weeks.

