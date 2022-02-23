Birthday Club
Road crews repairing potholes in Evansville

Road crews repairing potholes in Evansville.
Road crews repairing potholes in Evansville.(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville road crews were out Wednesday repairing damage caused by the snow and ice that hit the city this past month.

Todd Robertson, the executive director of Evansville Transporation and services, confirmed workers were filling in potholes across the city on Wednesday, and people can help.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says potholes can be reported by posting the location on social media with #EVVPotholes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

