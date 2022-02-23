Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Providence Police Chief reacts to suspect out on bond

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Chief is speaking out while still on leave after shooting a suspect.

It happened February 4 when Chief Todd Jones responded to KY-109 for a welfare check.

Kentucky State Police say when Jones got there, he found 32-year old Nathan Cranfield sitting in a disabled car.

Troopers say Cranfield pulled out a gun and Jones shot him.

Cranfield was treated for the gunshot wound and arrested this week on a wanton endangerment charge.

[Man shot by Providence Police Chief released from hospital, now charged]

In a social media post, Chief Jones said this incident was the first time in his 34 years he’s had to fire his gun to defend his life.

Jones said he felt victimized this week, when Cranfield’s bond was lowered to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

