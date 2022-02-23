Providence Police Chief reacts to suspect out on bond

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Chief is speaking out while still on leave after shooting a suspect.

It happened February 4 when Chief Todd Jones responded to KY-109 for a welfare check.

Kentucky State Police say when Jones got there, he found 32-year old Nathan Cranfield sitting in a disabled car.

Troopers say Cranfield pulled out a gun and Jones shot him.

Cranfield was treated for the gunshot wound and arrested this week on a wanton endangerment charge.

In a social media post, Chief Jones said this incident was the first time in his 34 years he’s had to fire his gun to defend his life.

Jones said he felt victimized this week, when Cranfield’s bond was lowered to $1,000.

