Prison food worker charged with rape of inmate

Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Prison Bars of Jail Cell(VCU Capital News Service)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a Green River Correctional Complex contract employee was involved in a sexual relationship with an inmate.

They say 38-year-old Elizabeth D. Koonce, of Powderly, Kentucky, works as a food service employee for GRCC with Aramark, a contract company with GRCC for food services.

Koonce was charged with Rape 3rd degree (Detention Facility) and transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing

