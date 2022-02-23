Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Police: Evansville mom wrecks car, children tell officers she had been drinking

Jennifer Hancock.
Jennifer Hancock.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mom is in jail after officers say she was under the influence when she wrecked her car with her children inside.

Officers responded to a crash earlier this month on SR 66 near Weinbach in Evansville.

When officers arrived, they say the driver, 36-year-old Jennifer Hancock, was out of the car.

They say she had her three children with her, and one of the children had a busted lip.

According to authorities, the children told officers their mom had been drinking.

They say Jennifer later admitted to drinking.

Officials say they could also smell alcohol coming from her breath, and her speech was slurred.

They say she blew a .179 on a portable breath test.

Jennifer was taken to the hospital for a laceration of the liver.

She was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday morning for drunk driving and neglect charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

