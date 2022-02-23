Officers try Cici’s pizza challenge to raise for Cops Connecting with Kids.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville police officers ate pizza for a good cause.

EPD posted a video of the officers attempting Cici’s pizza challenge to Tik Tok.

They had one hour to finish a one-topping 28-inch pizza and two large drinks without leaving the table.

The officers even had an audience to cheer them on.

Despite not finishing the challenge, they were still able to raise money for Cops Connecting with Kids.

