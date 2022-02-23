Officers: Owensboro home shot Tuesday night
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police were called to another shots fired incident Tuesday night.
That happened around 9:30 in the 700 block of Carol Stream.
Officers say a home there was shot once.
They tell us people were inside the home, but no one was hurt.
Officers responded to this same block for a shots fired call earlier this month.
If you know anything about this, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
