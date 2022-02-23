Officers: Owensboro home shot Tuesday night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police were called to another shots fired incident Tuesday night.

That happened around 9:30 in the 700 block of Carol Stream.

Officers say a home there was shot once.

They tell us people were inside the home, but no one was hurt.

Officers responded to this same block for a shots fired call earlier this month.

If you know anything about this, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

