Officers: Owensboro home shot Tuesday night

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police were called to another shots fired incident Tuesday night.

That happened around 9:30 in the 700 block of Carol Stream.

Officers say a home there was shot once.

They tell us people were inside the home, but no one was hurt.

Officers responded to this same block for a shots fired call earlier this month.

If you know anything about this, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

