McLean Co. receiving funds to improve broadband service

Generic broadband tower.
Generic broadband tower.(Pixabay)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - McLean County is set to receive funds to help expand broadband services to its rural residents.

Officials say the county will be getting nearly $500,000 in funding to construct a 300-foot broadband town in Calhoun.

The money is coming from a Delta Regional Authority grant.

Officials in McLean County say many of their residents lack access to reliable broadband.

They say some can’t even contact 911 in an emergency.

County leaders say because of this they have prioritized building new broadband infrastructure and are thankful for the federal help.

