Man facing child molestation charge after suspect reports him to school

Randall Johnson Jr.
Randall Johnson Jr.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A child who told a school official that they had been touched inappropriately led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Evansville man.

Detectives say once the victim told the school about the incident, they contacted the Department of Child Services.

They say a case manager went to the school to talk with the victim.

After speaking to the victim, authorities say the family case manager called the suspect, 34-year-old Randall Johnson Jr., for an interview at EPD headquarters.

After speaking with Johnson, detectives say he was arrested on a child molestation charge.

