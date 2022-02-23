Man facing child molestation charge after suspect reports him to school
Published: Feb. 23, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A child who told a school official that they had been touched inappropriately led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Evansville man.
Detectives say once the victim told the school about the incident, they contacted the Department of Child Services.
They say a case manager went to the school to talk with the victim.
After speaking to the victim, authorities say the family case manager called the suspect, 34-year-old Randall Johnson Jr., for an interview at EPD headquarters.
After speaking with Johnson, detectives say he was arrested on a child molestation charge.
