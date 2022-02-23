Birthday Club
Man arrested after shooting in Madisonville

(Source: MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in a shooting we told you about earlier this month in Madisonville.

[Previous: Officers: Madisonville police investigating shooting, 1 man injured]

It happened February 9 in the 800 block of W. Broadway Street.

Officers say 25-year-old Denver Caraway was involved in a fight and shot a victim in the leg with a shotgun.

Police say the victim had a serious injury that required surgery and extensive hospital care.

They say Caraway claimed the shooting was in self defense.

He’s charged with first degree assault.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

