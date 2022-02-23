Man arrested after shooting in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in a shooting we told you about earlier this month in Madisonville.

[Previous: Officers: Madisonville police investigating shooting, 1 man injured]

It happened February 9 in the 800 block of W. Broadway Street.

Officers say 25-year-old Denver Caraway was involved in a fight and shot a victim in the leg with a shotgun.

Police say the victim had a serious injury that required surgery and extensive hospital care.

They say Caraway claimed the shooting was in self defense.

He’s charged with first degree assault.

