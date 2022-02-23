Little girl celebrates second birthday on “Twos-Day”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday’s unique date makes not only an interesting setting for weddings, but also for birthdays.

Our reporter, Robinson Miles, knows such person who’s celebrating her birthday.

Miles says his niece, Penny, is fittingly celebrating her second birthday.

Penny celebrated in a tutu her mom made for her. She wore it to a family party on Saturday which was rainbow tutu themed.

Tuesday, Penny will celebrate by going to an aquarium.

Miles says it should be noted that when Penny was born, she was in hospital room 222.

Happy Birthday, Penny!

