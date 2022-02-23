Birthday Club
Indiana transgender athlete ban on fast track to governor

(Source: Craig Loper (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Senate on Tuesday has refused to amend a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

If the full Senate approves the bill, which could happen as soon as Thursday, it would head to the governor for consideration.

The Indiana House already passed it.

The governor hasn’t publicly stated whether he would sign the bill, which would prohibit K-12 students who were born male but who identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls.

It wouldn’t prevent students who identify as female or transgender men from playing on men’s sports teams.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

