Ind. schools no longer required to contact trace, report positive cases

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Wednesday, schools in Indiana will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to the health department.

Also, students exposed to a positive case will not be required to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 56,780 cases, 575 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,753 cases, 157 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,071 cases, 225 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,600 cases, 61 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,488 cases, 54 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,524 cases, 131 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,172 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,698 cases, 46 deaths

