Ind. schools no longer required to contact trace, report positive cases
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Wednesday, schools in Indiana will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to the health department.
Also, students exposed to a positive case will not be required to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.
Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 56,780 cases, 575 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 12,753 cases, 157 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 20,071 cases, 225 deaths
- Perry Co. - 4,600 cases, 61 deaths
- Posey Co. - 6,488 cases, 54 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 11,524 cases, 131 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 5,172 cases, 56 deaths
- Pike Co. - 3,698 cases, 46 deaths
